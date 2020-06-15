Phil Mickelson's company, Mickelson Inc., has applied for a trademark through the United States Patent and Trademark office for the use of Coffee For Wellness.

The company filed the application on June 9, for the trademark on coffee, coffee beans, coffee pods and a few other applications of coffee. It's accompanied by a mark of Mickelson's signature logo with a silhouette of Mickelson with his arms stretched above his head.

The trademark application would indicate Mickelson intends to bring his personal coffee blend to retail.

Mickelson has been touting an elixir as part of his new-found health regimen, to which he credits for getting him in some of the best shape of his life. The coffee Mickelson drinks, as he described to Golf.com in January, consists of Ethiopian coffee, MCT or XCT oil, a scoop of flavorless collagen protein powder, Himalayan pink sea salt, almond milk, L-Theanine, Manuka honey and cinnamon.

It's unknown what the trademark will be used for, or if Mickelson will offer up a similar concoction to the masses, but it seems to indicate he is taking the coffee more seriously than toting it around in his mug on the course.