The European Tour won't have a senior circuit this year.

The Staysure Tour for players 50 and older announced Friday it has canceled the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was supposed to start May 14-16 in Austria. Three senior majors on its schedule -- the Senior PGA, the Senior U.S. Open and the Senior British Open -- already had been canceled by other organizations.

Mark Aspland, the head of the Staysure Tour, said along with complexities of international travel, the tour had to recognize the additional risk related to the tour's age demographic.

All player exemption categories this year will be extended to the 2021 season.