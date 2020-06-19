Another big-time field has signed up for the PGA Tour's third event of its rescheduled events, with nine of the top 10 in the world scheduled to play next week's Travelers Championship. But just like the first two weeks, Tiger Woods will not be part of the field at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Woods let the deadline pass for entry Friday afternoon and appears content for several events to pass before he plays again for the first time since Feb. 16, when he shot a final-round 77 at the Genesis Invitational.

At the time, Woods cited stiff back issues for his struggles and he failed to enter three tournaments he might otherwise have played, including the Players Championship, which was canceled after one round, the first of 13 weeks of no PGA Tour golf during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

But Woods had pronounced himself ready to go had the Masters been played in April and had a good showing at a charity event last month in Florida. It is expected that he will return for Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament next month in Ohio.

The Travelers Championship will still boast one of the best fields in its history, with only Adam Scott among the top 10 not playing. No. 1 Rory McIlroy along with Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson will all be at the TPC River Highlands outside of Hartford as well.

The tournament also has commitments from Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mark Leishman and Phil Mickelson. The event will be played without spectators.