Cameron Champ became the second golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for the coronavirus and has withdrawn from this week's Travelers Championship.

Champ, a two-time PGA Tour winner, took a COVID-19 test on Tuesday as part of the tour's pre-tournament screening and will now be required to undergo 10 days of self-isolation near the tournament site in Cromwell, Connecticut.

"I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the rest results,'' Champ said in a statement released by the Tour. "It's important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones.''

Champ, 25, tied for 14th at the Charles Schwab Challenge and skipped last week's RBC Heritage. He traveled to the Travelers tournament on his own and thus was required to take a COVID-19 test prior to be allowed to use the clubhouse or locker room.

Last week in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Nick Watney became the first player to test positive prior to playing the second round of the tournament. His playing partners the first days, Luke List and Vaughn Taylor, and their caddies have taken two COVID-19 tests that were negative.

The tour also tested players, caddies and officials who would be traveling on a charter flight to the tournament on Monday from South Carolina to Connecticut. The tour said it expected to release full testing results of pre-tournament screening on Wednesday. The tour is conducting some 450 tests per week.

The Travelers Championship is the third tournament of the PGA Tour's revised schedule following the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of 13 weeks. The event at TPC River Highlands is being played without spectators.