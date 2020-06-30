Chad Campbell on Tuesday became the sixth PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19.

Campbell was tested in the pre-tournament screening before the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, according to the PGA Tour.

"While the positive test result is unnerving, I am incredibly grateful to be asymptomatic and feel physically well and my thoughts are with anyone dealing with COVID, directly or indirectly," Campbell said in a statement. "I support the TOUR's protocol during this time and will be quarantining myself to protect others until I am well. I am looking forward to competing again once it is deemed safe for me to make my return."

Campbell was slated to be a first alternate for the tournament.

The PGA Tour said in a statement that Campbell would have its full support, which is significant as the tour's new policy states the $100,000 stipend available for players who test positive for COVID-19 can be withheld if it's found the player didn't comply with the protocols put in place.

Campbell last played at The Charles Schwab open, where he missed the cut. His positive test comes one day after Harris English tested positive, and both join Nick Watney, Cameron Champ, Denny McCarthy and Dylan Frittelli as players who have tested positive.

In addition, the Korn Ferry Tour announced tour members Brandon Wu, Taylor Montgomery and Jonathan Hodge have withdrawn from the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes before the first round. The Korn Ferry Tour says a total of 247 players have been tested since the tour's return and Wu, Montgomery and Hodge are the only three to test positive.