The European Tour has lifted Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen's suspension after his criminal trial in London was delayed until at least December 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Olesen, a member of the 2018 Ryder Cup European team, was suspended from playing on the European Tour on Aug. 6 after he was arrested and charged with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and assault by beating following an incident on a flight from Nashville to London on July 29. He has pleaded not guilty to three charges, according to a European Tour statement.

His trial was scheduled for May 11 but was postponed for more than a year because of the pandemic.

"Due to this significant and unparalleled delay in the legal process, the European Tour has agreed that his suspension be lifted with immediate effect, allowing him to compete while he continues to contest the case," the European Tour said in a statement. "This will be reviewed following the conclusion of the legal process, but as this is an on-going legal matter the European Tour will be making no further comment at this time."

Olesen, 30, has not indicated when he will return to action. He has not played since finishing in a tie for 27th at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis last July.

"While my team and I initially agreed that I would not participate in Tour events while the legal proceedings were outstanding, I am naturally grateful to the European Tour for allowing me to continue my career following the lengthy adjournment of my trial," Olesen said in a statement. "Obviously, the case itself is still on-going so I will continue to make no comment about it."