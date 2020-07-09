Golfers of today and yesteryear express the impact of Tiger Woods' win at the 2019 Masters for his fifth green jacket. (1:25)

It's been a long wait, but Tiger Woods will finally make his first PGA Tour appearance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at next week's Memorial Tournament.

Woods, who announced his commitment via Twitter on Thursday morning, will play an official event for the first time since Feb. 16 -- the final round of the Genesis Invitational, where he shot 77 and finished last among those who made the cut.

"I've missed going out and competing with the guys and can't wait to get back out there,'' Woods said.