        <
        >

          Austrian Open: Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Marc Warren share lead into final round

          Nicolai von Dellingshausen shares the lead going into the final day of the Austrian Open. Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
          2:38 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ATZENBRUGG, Austria (AP) -- Nicolai von Dellingshausen and Marc Warren shared the lead after a rain-drenched third round of the Austrian Open as Miguel Angel Jimenez's hopes of a record-breaking victory deteriorated on Saturday.

          With rounds of 2-under 70, Von Dellingshausen and Warren moved to 11 under par overall -- a shot clear of three players: Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (69), Connor Syme (69) and Darius van Driel (70).

          The 56-year-old Jimenez led by two strokes after two rounds, putting himself in position to break his own record as the oldest winner of a European Tour event.

          However, the Spaniard made two doubles and five bogeys in a 77 to drop to a tie for 12th place, five shots off the lead.

          Warren will go in search of a fourth European Tour victory, and his first since 2014, while Von Dellingshausen is bidding for a first title.