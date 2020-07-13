Remaining PGA Tour events won't have fans

The remaining events on the PGA Tour's 2019-20 schedule will take place without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The four tournaments that had yet to announce their intentions did so Monday.

The Wyndham Championship -- which follows the PGA Championship -- announced that it will play its regular-season-ending event (Aug. 13-16) in Greensboro, North Carolina, without spectators.

The three FedEx Cup playoff events -- the Northern Trust (Aug. 20-23), the BMW Championship (Aug. 27-30) and the Tour Championship (Sept. 4-7) -- also said those tournaments would be contested without spectators.

GolfChannel first reported over the weekend that there would be no spectators at the remaining events this season.

This week's Memorial Tournament is the sixth PGA Tour event of the revised scheduled and had planned to be the first with spectators. But those plans were scrapped last week because of coronavirus spikes across the country.

The next possible event that could have spectators is the Safeway Open, which is Sept. 10-13 in Napa, California. That is the first event of the 2020-21 season.

The U.S. Open follows at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York (Sept. 17-20), and the United States Golf Association has said it is hoping to have limited spectators.

"The USGA and Winged Foot are working through different scenarios with respect to fans with the goal of conducting the best and safest championship for everyone involved," Craig Annis, chief brand officer for the USGA, said. "We continue to work closely with Westchester County, the state of New York and the Governor's Office. While there are no outcomes at this point, we appreciate the coordinated support and continued partnership, and will provide updates as they become available."

The Masters, scheduled for Nov. 12-15, has made no announcements since its rescheduled date was determined in April.