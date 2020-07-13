Tiger Woods will be accompanied by two of golf's biggest names when he returns to the PGA Tour at this week's Memorial.

Woods will play with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka in the opening two rounds at Muirfield.

Other featured groups announced Monday are: Phil Mickelson-Justin Rose-Shane Lowry; Bryson DeChambeau-Collin Morikawa-Patrick Cantlay; and Justin Thomas-Xander Schauffele-Dustin Johnson.

The Memorial will be Woods' first official event since Feb. 16 -- the final round of the Genesis Invitational, in which he shot 77 and finished last among those who made the cut.