The staggering numbers that prove just how far Bryson DeChambeau is hitting the golf ball these days

Bryson DeChambeau's radical transformation of his body and game has been one of the most polarizing issues of the summer. Just how crazy has DeChambeau been off the tee? Consider that over the five PGA Tour events since the three-month coronavirus shutdown, DeChambeau has hit 29 drives at least 350 yards, by far the most of any player. In fact, it's more than the next two players combined. That is nearly the same number of drives of at least 350 yards as he had all of last season (30).
DeChambeau was not always this long off the tee. He's averaging 323 yards per drive this season, up over 20 yards (+20.5) from 302.5. He is on pace to be the first player since 2005 to increase his driving distance by 20 yards over one season. The next-largest increase belongs to Tiger Woods, who increased his driving distance by 14.2 yards from 2004 to 2005.
The massive distance has left DeChambeau just 149.2 yards to the hole on average for his approach shots this season. That is on pace to pass Bubba Watson (149.8 in 2014-15 season) for the shortest distance in a single season since 2005.
Another way to look at it: DeChambeau's drives have covered more than 67% of the courses' yardage this season. That's (again) on pace to pass Bubba Watson's mark from back in 2014-15.
As for head-to-head comparisons with Woods, DeChambeau is already on his way to doing something Tiger never did -- lead the PGA Tour in driving distance. Woods finished second in driving distance in four different seasons, but he never led the field. However, relative to his peers, Woods' peak driving distance season (2005) was slightly better when comparing distances to the PGA Tour average. In 2005, Tiger was 27.7 yards longer off the tee than the average player; DeChambeau is currently 27.1 yards longer than the PGA Tour average thus far this season.