The staggering numbers that prove just how far Bryson DeChambeau is hitting the golf ball these days

Bryson DeChambeau's radical transformation of his body and game has been one of the most polarizing issues of the summer. Just how crazy has DeChambeau been off the tee? Consider that over the five PGA Tour events since the three-month coronavirus shutdown, DeChambeau has hit 29 drives at least 350 yards, by far the most of any player. In fact, it's more than the next two players combined. That is nearly the same number of drives of at least 350 yards as he had all of last season (30).

Most 350-yard drives since PGA Tour restart Player Number of drives longer than 350 yards Bryson DeChambeau 29 Matthew Wolff 15 Cameron Champ 12

DeChambeau was not always this long off the tee. He's averaging 323 yards per drive this season, up over 20 yards (+20.5) from 302.5. He is on pace to be the first player since 2005 to increase his driving distance by 20 yards over one season. The next-largest increase belongs to Tiger Woods, who increased his driving distance by 14.2 yards from 2004 to 2005.

Largest year-over-year increase in driving distance last 15 years Year Player Distance increase in yards 2019-20 Bryson DeChambeau +20.5 2005 Tiger Woods +14.2 2017-18 Graeme McDowell +13.7

The massive distance has left DeChambeau just 149.2 yards to the hole on average for his approach shots this season. That is on pace to pass Bubba Watson (149.8 in 2014-15 season) for the shortest distance in a single season since 2005.

Shortest average distance to hole after tee shot in single season since 2005 Year Player Distance to hole after tee shot 2014-15 Bubba Watson 149.8 2012 Bubba Watson 152.2 2011 J.B. Holmes 152.7 2016-17 Rory McIlroy 152.9 * DeChambeau currently at 149.2 this season

Another way to look at it: DeChambeau's drives have covered more than 67% of the courses' yardage this season. That's (again) on pace to pass Bubba Watson's mark from back in 2014-15.

Highest percentage of yardage covered by tee shots single season since 2005 Year Player Percentage of distance covered by tee shot 2014-15 Bubba Watson 67.28 2016-17 Rory McIlroy 67.26 2012 Bubba Watson 67.05 * DeChambeau currently at 67.43

As for head-to-head comparisons with Woods, DeChambeau is already on his way to doing something Tiger never did -- lead the PGA Tour in driving distance. Woods finished second in driving distance in four different seasons, but he never led the field. However, relative to his peers, Woods' peak driving distance season (2005) was slightly better when comparing distances to the PGA Tour average. In 2005, Tiger was 27.7 yards longer off the tee than the average player; DeChambeau is currently 27.1 yards longer than the PGA Tour average thus far this season.