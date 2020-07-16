The PGA Tour is moving closer to having NBA star Steph Curry associated with a fall event starting in 2021.

Plans have been in the works for two years for Curry to host a tournament in Northern California, and the San Francisco Chronicle reported that an amended contract between the city of San Francisco and the tour would see Harding Park losing the 2026 Presidents Cup in order to host a long-term event.

The PGA Tour would not comment on the report, which said the contract would cover at least five years, would begin in September of 2021, and the event would likely be the first of the 2021-22 schedule.

Curry, an avid golfer, saw a similar effort to have a tournament a Merced Country Club fall through in 2019, although he preferred to see a tournament staged at a public venue, to further his grow the game initiatives.

Harding Park is the site of the PGA Championship, Aug. 6-9. It has previously hosted two World Golf Championship events as well as the 2009 Presidents Cup.

Workday, which stepped in to sponsor last week's tournament at Muifield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio at the last minute after the John Deere Classic was canceled for this year, would be the title sponsor of the Curry event.