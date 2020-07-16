Six weeks into its return to golf, the PGA Tour is reporting that it has had nine positive COVID-19 cases among the players and caddies tested each week.

This week, one caddie tested positive at the Memorial Tournament, according to the tour, but the person was not named.

So far, six players and three caddies have tested positive. The tour is administering some 500 COVID-19 tests per week, which includes volunteers, tour officials and others on site. But it is not announcing positive tests beyond players and caddies.

There have been approximately 1,800 tests administered to players and caddies since the restart at the Charles Schwab Challenge last month.

Commissioner Jay Monahan announced that there have been a total of 21 positive tests combined on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental circuit. The Korn Ferry has had six players test positive as well as six caddies.

"You don't want to have any, but I think as you look at where we are and the trends of our overall program.. . the tightening that we've done, I think that the results are very good,'' Monahan said. "We're certainly encouraged by that. We're proud of that. I think our players deserve a ton of credit for not only what they're doing here on site in terms of social distancing and masking and being entirely aware of what we need to do when we're on property, but also as I've gone market to market seeing players in hotels and other players, I think we're executing a plan that we set out, and we're confident that if we continue to do that we're going to be in a really good place as we go forward.''