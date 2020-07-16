        <
          Watch: Bryson DeChambeau pummels a drive 423 yards at the Memorial Tournament

          Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
          2:30 PM ET
          Nick PietruszkiewiczESPN.com
          The transformation of Bryson DeChambeau is not a new topic. In fact, it's been the topic since golf returned last month. He's bigger. He's stronger. He's swinging faster. The ball is traveling otherworldly distances.

          But sometimes you need to hear the numbers and see it happen to really have it set in.

          On Thursday, in the first round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 423 yards. Yes, you read that right -- 423 yards!

          See for yourself:

          He had 46 yards left for his second shot into the first hole. In comparison, a few hours later, Tiger Woods had 144 yards left for his second shot. We'll save you the trouble of doing the math yourself -- that's a 98-yard difference.

          DeChambeau made birdie on his way to a 1-over 73.