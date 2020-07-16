The transformation of Bryson DeChambeau is not a new topic. In fact, it's been the topic since golf returned last month. He's bigger. He's stronger. He's swinging faster. The ball is traveling otherworldly distances.

But sometimes you need to hear the numbers and see it happen to really have it set in.

On Thursday, in the first round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 423 yards. Yes, you read that right -- 423 yards!

See for yourself:

423-yard drive. 💪

Hits approach to six feet. 🎯

Makes the putt. 🐦@b_dechambeau gets back to even par.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/b7DOnHR5oo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 16, 2020

He had 46 yards left for his second shot into the first hole. In comparison, a few hours later, Tiger Woods had 144 yards left for his second shot. We'll save you the trouble of doing the math yourself -- that's a 98-yard difference.

DeChambeau made birdie on his way to a 1-over 73.