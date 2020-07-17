DUBLIN, Ohio -- On a windy day at the Memorial that got the best of stars such as Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau seemed to make everything.

Finau finished with seven birdies over his last 10 holes in the first round Thursday, finishing with a 6-under 66 on a Muirfield Village course that was faster and tougher than last week in the Workday Charity Open. That gave him a one-shot lead over Ryan Palmer.

The greens are being replaced after the Memorial, so there's no concern about them dying out. They were 2 feet faster on the Stimpmeter, the wind was strong and often changed direction without notice. That showed in the scoring. Only seven players broke 70, compared with 35 rounds in the 60s for the first round last week.

Finau didn't play last week, so he wouldn't know the difference.

"I don't know about an advantage, but I definitely felt like I played this golf course this way before," Finau said. "I don't know what the numbers might be as far as the guys that played last week compared to this week. I've played this golf course in these type of conditions, and it definitely helped me."

This is the first time in 63 years the PGA Tour has played consecutive weeks on the same course. Palmer said Muirfield Village only looked like the same course.

"It's night and day," Palmer said. "The greens, they're 2, 3 feet faster for sure. So I knew it wasn't a course you had to just go out and light up."

It wasn't a course to overpower, either.

Bryson DeChambeau hit one drive 423 yards with the wind at his back, leaving him 46 yards to the pin on No. 1, a hole where he recalls hitting 5-iron in the past. That was a rare birdie. With wedges in his hand, he still managed only a 73.

Tiger Woods, back on the PGA Tour for the first time in five months, opened with a 10-foot birdie and finished with a 15-foot birdie for a 1-under 71, leaving him five shots behind.

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Brendan Steele each shot 68, with Jon Rahm among those at 69. McIlroy had two splendid short-game shots on the back nine that led to par and birdie, and he was in a group at 70 that included Jordan Spieth and defending champion Patrick Cantlay.

Cantlay hit a pitch-and-run across the fifth green that last week would have settled next to the hole. On Thursday, it kept rolling until it was just off the green.

Collin Morikawa won at Muirfield Village last week at 19-under 269, beating Justin Thomas in a playoff. Morikawa opened with a 76. Thomas, who didn't make a bogey until his 55th hole last week, had two bogeys after two holes. He shot 74.

Johnson shot 80, his highest score on the PGA Tour in more than four years. Fowler shot 81.

The absence of spectators was something new, and it was even more pronounced with Woods playing alongside Rory McIlroy (70) and Brooks Koepka (72). They still had the biggest group, with 36 people around them on the 16th green. That mostly was TV and radio crews, photographers and a few volunteers.

DeChambeau brought the pop with five more tee shots at 350 yards or longer, two of them over 400 yards. Some of his tee shots wound up in places where players normally hit into the trees or rough and can't reach the green. But he failed to capitalize with short clubs in his hands.

He hit a wedge into a bunker on the 14th and his chip went over the green, which would not have happened last week. He had to make a 6-footer to save bogey. He also was a victim to the swirling wind at the worse time -- a 7-iron from 230 yards over the water to the par-5 fifth. The wind died and he never had a chance, leading to bogey.

"When I was standing over it, it was 20 miles an hour downwind. And when I hit it, it dead stopped. Can't do anything about it," DeChambeau said. "That's golf, man. You're not going to shoot the lowest number every single day. I felt like I played really bad. My wedging wasn't great. If I can tidy that up, make some putts, keep driving it the way I'm doing, I'll have a chance."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.