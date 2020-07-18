DUBLIN, Ohio -- Justin Thomas' caddie left on the back nine of his third round at Memorial Tournament on Saturday.

"Jimmy [Johnson] just wasn't feeling well," Thomas said. "He was feeling dizzy. I mean, I can tell he was light-headed and just didn't have a lot of energy. I mean, I told him on 12 that if he needed to leave, he needed to leave. Just to make sure that he's OK versus both of us worrying about it out there, and I hit my tee shot and I came out and Jimmy was gone and my dad was there."

Thomas didn't have an update on Johnson after his round. Temperatures were in the 90's throughout the afternoon at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Thomas' father, Mike, who has caddied for Justin in the past, carried his son's bag the rest of the round.

Justin Thomas' father, Mike, who has caddied for him in the past, took over for the rest of the third round. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Thomas, who shot a 1-under 35 on the front nine, struggled on the back, shooting a 4-over 40 to finish his round with a 75. He had two bogies and a double bogey after the caddie switch.

"The adjustment was fine," Thomas said. "I mean, yeah, it sucks because I really was playing well. The course is very difficult, and I just -- yeah, just made a bad double and had a rough finish. But I mean, it was fine. I didn't make those bogeys because my dad was caddying; it was just poor execution. But yeah, I mean, in a couple weeks or one day, nobody will remember it. But right now, yeah, it's a bummer."