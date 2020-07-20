PGA Tour player Grayson Murray said he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing coronavirus symptoms while at home last week and has withdrawn from this week's 3M Championship.

Murray, 26, withdrew from the Workday Charity Open two weeks ago and was not in the Memorial Tournament field this past week.

Players are required to take an at-home COVID-19 test before traveling to an event, but Murray said via his Instagram account that on Friday he "started having symptoms of a migraine, runny nose, loss of smell/taste. I was supposed to leave for a tournament in the morning but knew getting a plane feeling crappy wasn't a good idea.''

Grayson Murray said he learned on Sunday that he was positive for COVID-19. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Murray said he was able to procure a rapid-response test over the weekend and learned on Sunday that he was positive.

"I will be self-isolating at home and following the PGA Tour guidelines so I can get back on the course as soon as possible,'' Murray said. "If I've been around you in the last week and you start to feel any symptoms please go get tested! Thanks guys!''

Murray had missed the cut at the Travelers Championship and Rocket Mortgage Classic before withdrawing from the Workday tournament.

He is the seventh known PGA Tour player to contract the virus, but the PGA Tour said Murray's positive test was not part of its testing program. Through the first six weeks of the season's restart, the tour has said that six other players as well as three caddies have tested positive.

Anyone who took a tour-organized charter flight to Minnesota this week would have been tested before being allowed to board; further testing will take place on site before the tournament.