The global nature of the LPGA Tour and the way the schedule falls for the planned resumption from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown has created some dynamics rarely seen.

According to Golf Channel, the top eight South Koreans in the world will not be at the LPGA Drive On Championship next week at Inverness Club in Toledo. That likely would be the case the following week at the Marathon Classic.

Several of the South Koreans have been riding out the pandemic at home. It would make little sense to come over to America for two weeks when the next stops are the Ladies Scottish Open and the Women's British Open.

Amy Yang, who is ranked No. 22 in the world, is the highest-ranked golfer from South Korean scheduled to be in the field.

Meanwhile, all five Americans among the top 20 in the world ranking will be at the LPGA Drive On Championship.