The PGA Tour Series-China season has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The China-based tour's executive director says attempts to move the qualifying tournaments to other sites in Asia were not practical and restricted access into mainland China made it too difficult to stage tournaments in 2020.

Greg Carlson says "staging a tour based in China with players from five different continents is just not feasible at this time.''

The tour is owned by the PGA Tour and operates in partnership with the Chinese Golf Association. It started in 2014 and is open to all nationalities and attracts players mainly from Asia and the Pacific Rim.

Players who earned membership following the 2019 season will maintain their PGA Tour Series-China status in 2021.