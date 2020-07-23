Grayson Murray, who announced over the weekend that he had tested positive for COVID-19, was the only player to do so this week in advance of the 3M Championship.

Murray took his test at home and never traveled to the tournament site, where tests for those competing in the tournament are mandatory. The PGA Tour announced that Murray was the only player this week to test positive. It conducted 482 tests, with no other players or caddies testing positive.

The tour also tests staff, rules officials and various volunteers, but has not been announcing positive tests among that group.

Each week, approximately 300-310 tests are administered to players and caddies. Now in the seventh week of the tour's restart after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, there have been seven players and three caddies who have tested positive out of some 2,100 tests.