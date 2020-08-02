PGA Championship: How to watch and stream on ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ will provide comprehensive coverage of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Coverage will start Tuesday, with the reveal of featured groups and tee times, player interviews and news conferences, and continue on through Sunday's final round of golf's first major championship of 2020.

Here's the full rundown:

* All times ET

Tuesday

Noon-TBD on ESPN+: Preview show with player news conferences and interviews, plus tee times and feature groups reveal. Watch here.

Wednesday

1 p.m.-TBD on ESPN+: Player news conferences and interviews. Watch here.

Thursday

10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on ESPN+: First-round coverage. Watch here.

10 a.m.-10 p.m. on ESPN+: Featured group No. 1. Watch here.

10 a.m.-10 p.m. on ESPN+: Featured group No. 2. Watch here.

4 p.m.-10 p.m. on ESPN: First-round action.

Friday

Midnight-5:30 a.m. on ESPN2: First-round encore.

10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on ESPN+: Second-round coverage. Watch here.

10 a.m.-10 p.m. on ESPN+: Featured group No. 1. Watch here.

10 a.m.-10 p.m. on ESPN+: Featured group No. 2. Watch here.

4 p.m.-10 p.m. on ESPN: Second-round coverage.

Saturday

11 a.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN+: Third-round coverage. Watch here.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. on ESPN+: Feature group No. 1. Watch here.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. on ESPN+: Feature group No. 2. Watch here.

1 p.m.-4 p.m. on ESPN: Third-round coverage.

4 p.m.-10 p.m. on ESPN+: Featured hole (18th). Watch here.

Sunday

10 a.m.-noon on ESPN+: Final-round coverage. Watch here.

10 a.m.-9 p.m. on ESPN+: Featured group No. 1. Watch here.

10 a.m.-9 p.m. on ESPN+: Featured group No. 2. Watch here.

Noon-3 p.m. on ESPN: Final-round coverage.

3 p.m.-9 p.m. on ESPN+: Featured hole (18th). Watch here.