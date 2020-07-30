The LPGA Tour's return to golf yielded two positive tests for the coronavirus out of the 466 given to players and caddies before they traveled and when they arrived in Ohio for the LPGA Drive On Championship.

The LPGA said Marina Alex had no symptoms when she tested positive before leaving for Inverness. Following 10 days of quarantine, she is expected to return next week at the Marathon Classic. The tour said one caddie also tested positive and did not travel. The caddie was scheduled to work only the first event.

Gaby Lopez had the positive test result out of the 233 given to players and caddies at the tournament.

The LPGA said one player from the Symetra Tour, Fatima Fernandez Cano, tested positive and withdrew from last week's tournament in Michigan. The tour said she has recovered and has been cleared to play.