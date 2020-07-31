Bryson DeChambeau argues with an official about whether he should be granted a free drop after he claims his ball landed near a hill of fire ants. (0:25)

Bryson DeChambeau approaches golf differently than most pros. Apparently that goes for life, too.

The eccentric player known as "The Scientist" told GQ he hopes to live to 130 years old.

"I'm always trying to add more value to my life in general. I mean, my goal is to live to 130 or 140," DeChambeau told GQ. "I really think that's possible now with today's technology. I think somebody's going to do it in the next 30 or 40 years."

DeChambeau has been a big story since the PGA Tour returned to play. He has gained some 40 pounds due to an eating and workout regimen that has seen him add more than 20 yards driving distance.

"I always questioned everything," he said "I didn't have a lot of resources when I was young. I couldn't go down all these roads with these questions that I asked at an early age. But now that I've been able to have some success, I've kinda gotten deep into most of these things and only taken what has added value to me.

Some of DeChambeau's fellow pros occasionally have shown impatience with the golfer's quirky style.

Justin Thomas tweeted this about DeChambeau's comments to GQ: "What in the hell are you even talking about dude?"

During his round Thursday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, DeChambeau debated with a rules official for nearly three minutes, convinced his ball was sitting near a hill of fire ants on the par-4, 481-yard seventh hole and that he deserved a free drop.

On Friday, Brooks Koepka hit his tee shot on No. 7 in the same area. Just before Koepka lined up to hit his ball, he looked down and said, "There's an ant. ... Just kidding."