PGA Championship 2020: Tournament news, tee times, schedule, coverage and analysis

The PGA Championship was supposed to take place in May. But the coronavirus pandemic shut down golf -- and sports. So here we are, in early August with golf's first major of 2020. There will be no fans on site at TPC Harding Park, but there will be drama. Tiger Woods makes a rare 2020 appearance. Brooks Koepka comes looking for a three-peat. Jordan Spieth searches for the last piece of the career grand slam.

Schedule

When: Aug. 6-9

Where: TPC Harding Park

Tee times: To be announced Tuesday on ESPN and ESPN+

How to watch

ESPN and ESPN+ will have wall-to-wall coverage of the year's first major championship. From the tee time and the featured groups reveals to player news conferences and interviews to extensive live-action coverage, we've got you covered.

Catching up on everything you need to know

Who can and cannot win the PGA Championship

