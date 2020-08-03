SAN FRANCISCO -- Tiger Woods arrived early for the PGA Championship on Sunday but had to wait awhile to get on the course at TPC Harding Park.

He wasn't permitted on site until he had passed his COVID-19 test, along with caddie Joe LaCava and his eyes and ears Rob McNamara.

Woods showed up to hit balls just before 1 p.m. local time, set out for the back nine and then continued to the front side where he played those holes with former PGA champion Jason Dufner.

It was Woods' time first to Harding Park since the 2009 Presidents Cup.

Much has been made of Woods' ability to be competitive this week after playing just four competitive rounds in the PGA Tour's restart, which now enters its 9th week.

Woods -- a four-time PGA champion -- tied for 40th three weeks ago at the Memorial in his only start since February. He complained of back stiffness during the second round and twice shot rounds of 76.

The forecast for San Francisco this week is cool temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 50s.

Ranked 15th in the world, Woods appeared relaxed and not bothered by any physical issues. It was a typical practice round, with plenty of extra shots and work around the greens. It was a good sign that he decided to go 18 holes as that has not been his habit at the few events he has played over the past year.

Woods, 44, has been practicing at home in South Florida since the Memorial.

Like the rest of the field, Woods will be making his first start in a major since last year's Open at Royal Portrush, where he missed the cut.

Tee times will be announced Tuesday.