Two-time major winner John Daly said on Monday that he withdrew from the PGA Championship as didn't feel comfortable flying with the high number of cases in California.

The 54-year-old, who won the event in 1991, is one of several well-known players to announce that they will not take part in the tournament.

The list includes Vijay Singh, Padraig Harrington, Y.E. Yang, Francesco Molinari and Lee Westwood.

Daly, known as "Wild Thing" during his heyday on the PGA Tour, withdrew on Sunday from the Aug. 6-9 event, one of golf's four majors, which will be played at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park without spectators.

"People keep asking why I [withdrew] from PGA???" Daly said on Twitter. "California now #1 in cases/deaths, I had knee surgery, I'm a diabetic & I don't feel comfortable flying.

"Being too close proximity to even small crowds & risk exposure with my health not worth it!"

The tweet marked a shift in tone from April when he joked about vodka and Diet Coke being a "cure" for the coronavirus. He later said he meant no harm with his comment.