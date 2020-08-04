Brooks Koepka sits down with Marty Smith to discuss his rocky fourth round at Bethpage in 2019 and his quest for a third straight PGA Championship. (3:33)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Brooks Koepka will begin his quest for a third consecutive PGA Championship title at 11:11 a.m. ET on Thursday at TPC Harding Park, playing alongside the last two major champions, Shane Lowry and Gary Woodland.

Tiger Woods, the other major champion from 2019, will be two groups behind them, along with two other former PGA champions, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

They will begin on the 10th tee at TPC Harding Park, which is hosting its first major championship. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it will be the first major to be played in 2020.

Woods tees off at 11:33 a.m. ET and will be in a featured group that day on ESPN+. Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia are the other featured group, teeing off at 4:58 p.m. ET.

On Friday, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose are the featured group at 11:22 a.m., followed by Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott.

ESPN's coverage is from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by live coverage on ESPN from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The first tee time is at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. local), with the last time at 5:42 p.m. ET (2:42 p.m. local)

Koepka is coming off a tie for second at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday, his best finish of the season. He is trying to join Walter Hagen as the only players to win the PGA three straight years. Hagen did it four times (1924-27), when the event was contested at match play.

Past PGA champions make up a couple of other groups, with Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner and Jason Day teeing off at 10:38 a.m. and Jimmy Walker, Keegan Bradley and Davis Love III teeing off at 4:42 p.m.