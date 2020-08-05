A shorter PGA Tour season because of the pandemic has led the PGA of America to modify its two major awards for tour players.

The Vardon Trophy, which dates to 1937 and is given to the PGA Tour player with the lowest adjusted scoring average, required a player to complete at least 60 rounds. That number has been reduced to 44 this year because the tour went three months without playing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still in effect are players becoming ineligible if they withdraw in the middle of a round.

The PGA Player of the Year Award, first presented in 1948, is based on points for winning tournaments, position on the money list and scoring average. This year, only one major will count toward the award because the U.S. Open and Masters are in the fall and the British Open was canceled.

Majors count for 20 points. Regular PGA Tour events are worth 10 points.