PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who has a deep history in golf, experienced a first at San Francisco's Harding Park golf course on Thursday.

The Tour's top executive was struck by an errant tee shot by Matthew Fitzpatrick. "One hop off the shoulder," Monahan said.

Monahan, who is serving his third year as commissioner, was one of the few surveying the action at the PGA Championship outside the ropes. "We have a lot of good players out here," he said, smiling at his understatement.

The errant shot was the encapsulation of a rough day for Fitzpatrick, who shot a 4-over 74 and finished tied for 129th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.