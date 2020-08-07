The LPGA Tour will have another major without spectators.

The ANA Inspiration announced that it will not have fans Sept. 10-13 at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California. The major is typically the first of the year in early spring, but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LPGA's first major is in two weeks: The Women's British Open at Royal Troon will not have spectators.

The decision was not a surprise. In men's golf, the PGA Championship this week in San Francisco and the U.S. Open next month in New York will be without spectators. The question now is which tournament will be the first with fans.