        <
        >

          Cameron Tringale signs incorrect scorecard, DQ'd at PGA Champ.

          5:22 PM ET
          • Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior golf writer for ESPN.com
            • Covered golf for more than 20 years
            • Earned Evans Scholarship to attend Indiana University

          SAN FRANCISCO - Cameron Tringale was disqualified after the second round of the PGA Championship for signing an incorrect scorecard.

          The PGA of America said Tringale signed for a score lower than he actually shot on the par-3 eighth hole at TPC Harding Park. His scorecard had been officially certified, and Tringale - who signed for a 68 and was at 1 over par and on the cut line - left the scoring area.

          Tringale later returned to notify officials of his error and was disqualified under Rule 3.3b(3) because the score was lower than the one he actually shot.