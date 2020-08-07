SAN FRANCISCO - Cameron Tringale was disqualified after the second round of the PGA Championship for signing an incorrect scorecard.

The PGA of America said Tringale signed for a score lower than he actually shot on the par-3 eighth hole at TPC Harding Park. His scorecard had been officially certified, and Tringale - who signed for a 68 and was at 1 over par and on the cut line - left the scoring area.

Tringale later returned to notify officials of his error and was disqualified under Rule 3.3b(3) because the score was lower than the one he actually shot.