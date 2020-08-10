If you're a three-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP, you can skirt the ban on fans at the PGA Championship.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was deputized as a "guest reporter'' for the final round of the tournament, making him one of the few outsiders allowed on the course at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on Sunday.

Curry, who is not in the NBA bubble in Florida because the Warriors didn't qualify for the NBA restart, asked the first two questions at winner Collin Morikawa's news conference. He even offered to carry Morikawa's bag if caddie J.J. Jakovac was busy. (Jakovac is a Warriors fan but Morikawa, who went to school at Berkeley but is a Los Angeles-area native, declared himself a Lakers fan.)

"I'm free for the next three months if you need a caddie or replacement,'' said Curry, who was wearing a mask, but Morikawa still recognized him on the course. "J.J. is a great guy, but if you need me, I'm available.''

Curry also asked Morikawa if he watches the leaderboard when he's playing in a tournament.

"I want to know where I'm at. Why not?'' Morikawa said. "I don't think it affects me."