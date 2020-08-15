Spain's Azahara Munoz takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Ladies Scottish Open after carding a two-under-par 69 on Saturday.

The 32-year-old sits at seven-under-par for the entire tournament at the Renaissance Club after hitting birdies on the 15th and 18th.

"I'm enjoying being out there so much. I don't know, I think this break was really good for me. I just came back and I just want to play golf. I just want to enjoy myself," Munoz said.

"I'm going to do my best so at the end of the day, wherever that puts me, it puts me.

"In the past I think I always get a little upset if things don't work out or whatever, but I always give 100%. As long as I do that, that's all I can do."

Tough conditions in Scotland have seen just 14 players record under par scores for the tournament.

Stacy Lewis from the United States shared the lead with Munoz heading into Saturday but recorded 70 by the end of the day to fall one shot behind.

The two-time major winner is still on the lookout for her first win in nearly three years before heading to the Women's British Open next week.

The former top-ranked player and 12-time LPGA champion won the British Open in 2013.

"I think the biggest challenge for me tomorrow is staying in what I'm doing, and the pace of play is dreadfully slow, and that doesn't play into my favour," Lewis said. "The people I'm playing with are pretty slow.

"So that's honestly going to be my biggest challenge, to figure out with that pace of play how I can get into a good rhythm and how to keep myself in a rhythm of playing golf and not feeling like you're waiting so long in between holes and shots and different things."

Lewis' compatriot Jennifer Song occupies the third position, scoring five-under-par for the day with New Zealand's Lydia Ko and U.S.' Cheyenne Knight tied for fourth.

It is the first international event on the LPGA Tour since the Women's Australian Open in February.