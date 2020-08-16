Stacy Lewis of the United States held her nerve in a four-way playoff to win the Ladies Scottish Open, her first title since 2017.

The 35-year-old went into the final day of the tournament one shot behind Spain's Azahara Munoz but ended up tied on five-under for the week alongside Cheyenne Knight, Emily Kristine Pederson and Munoz.

Lewis played a long birdie putt on the first playoff hole while the approach shots of Munoz and Pederson didn't make it onto the green.

Knight was left with a putt from around 15 feet to move the playoff on but her shot landed to the right side of the cup while Lewis' putt from 20 feet went in.

The win marks her 13th LGPA Tour title and her first since the 2017 Cambia Portland Classic.

Danielle Kang, who was looking for her third consecutive LPGA Tour victory, finished one shot behind the leading group scoring a final round 69 with three birdies in her last six holes.

Kang was joined by Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen on four under while Jennifer Song finished the day a further stroke behind.

The opening women's major of the year starts on Thursday with the Women's British Open.

Lewis, who is a two-time major winner, will hope to repeat her 2013 success at the Royal Troon.