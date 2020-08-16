        <
          PGA Tour: The complete list of the 125 players in the FedEx Cup playoffs

          7:39 PM ET

            The PGA Tour season came to a close Sunday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. Now, it's on to the three-week FedEx Cup playoffs, beginning this week at the Northern Trust (Norton, Massachusetts), followed by the BMW Championship (Olympia Fields, Illinois) and the Tour Championship (Atlanta).

            The top 125 qualified for the Northern Trust. After that, the top 70 move on to the BMW Championship. Finally, the top 30 play for the $15 million prize at the Tour Championship.

            Here is the full list of players who will start the playoffs (in order of how they finished the regular season):

            1. Justin Thomas

            2. Collin Morikawa

            3. Webb Simpson

            4. Bryson DeChambeau

            5. Sungjae Im

            6. Patrick Reed

            7. Daniel Berger

            8. Rory McIlroy

            9. Brendon Todd

            10. Jon Rahm

            11. Xander Schauffele

            12. Lanto Griffin

            13. Abraham Ancer

            14. Marc Leishman

            15. Dustin Johnson

            16. Sebastian Munoz

            17. Kevin Na

            18. Hideki Matsuyama

            19. Tyrrell Hatton

            20. Cameron Champ

            21. Adam Long

            22. Kevin Streelman

            23. Tony Finau

            24. Scottie Scheffler

            25. Billy Horschel

            26. Joaquin Niemann

            27. Harris English

            28. Viktor Hovland

            29. Ryan Palmer

            30. Cameron Smith

            31. Byeong Hun An

            32. Patrick Cantlay

            33. Gary Woodland

            34. Matthew Wolff

            35. Tyler Duncan

            36. Adam Scott

            37. Nick Taylor

            38. Joel Dahmen

            39. Tom Hoge

            40. Kevin Kisner

            41. Richy Werenski

            42. Mark Hubbard

            43. Brendan Steele

            44. Adam Hadwin

            45. Jason Day

            46. Michael Thompson

            47. Carlos Ortiz

            48. Andrew Landry

            49. Tiger Woods

            50. Dylan Frittelli

            51. Matthew Fitzpatrick

            52. Mackenzie Hughes

            53. Danny Lee

            54. Jim Herman

            55. Paul Casey

            56. Corey Conners

            57. Max Homa

            58. Maverick McNealy

            59. J.T. Poston

            60. Doc Redman

            61. Sung Kang

            62. Talor Gooch

            63. Matt Kuchar

            64. Charles Howell III

            65. Denny McCarthy

            66. Bubba Watson

            67. Phil Mickelson

            68. Henrik Norlander

            69. Brian Harman

            70. Xinjun Zhang

            71. Sepp Straka

            72. Harry Higgs

            73. Harold Varner III

            74. Bud Cauley

            75. Vaughn Taylor

            76. Brian Stuard

            77. Patrick Rodgers

            78. Alex Noren

            79. Pat Perez

            80. Troy Merritt

            81. Robby Shelton

            82. Si Woo Kim

            83. Chez Reavie

            84. Nate Lashley

            85. Ian Poulter

            86. Matt Jones

            87. Cameron Tringale

            88. Rickie Fowler

            89. Tommy Fleetwood

            90. Jason Kokrak

            91. Cameron Davis

            92. Emiliano Grillo

            93. Matthew NeSmith

            94. Scott Harrington

            95. Ryan Armour

            96. Ryan Moore

            97. Brooks Koepka

            98. Brandt Snedeker

            99. Louis Oosthuizen

            100. Jordan Spieth

            101. Russell Henley

            102. Sam Ryder

            103. Sam Burns

            104. Zach Johnson

            105. Keith Mitchell

            106. Zac Blair

            107. Scott Brown

            108. Brian Gay

            109. Justin Rose

            110. Kyoung-Hoon Lee

            111. Charley Hoffman

            112. Keegan Bradley

            113. Graeme McDowell

            114. Adam Schenk

            115. Lucas Glover

            116. Luke List

            117. Scott Stallings

            118. Brice Garnett

            119. Scott Piercy

            120. Rory Sabbatini

            121. Beau Hossler

            122. Shane Lowry

            123. Tom Lewis

            124. Bo Hoag

            125. Wyndham Clark