The PGA Tour season came to a close Sunday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. Now, it's on to the three-week FedEx Cup playoffs, beginning this week at the Northern Trust (Norton, Massachusetts), followed by the BMW Championship (Olympia Fields, Illinois) and the Tour Championship (Atlanta).

The top 125 qualified for the Northern Trust. After that, the top 70 move on to the BMW Championship. Finally, the top 30 play for the $15 million prize at the Tour Championship.

Here is the full list of players who will start the playoffs (in order of how they finished the regular season):