The PGA Tour season came to a close Sunday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. Now, it's on to the three-week FedEx Cup playoffs, beginning this week at the Northern Trust (Norton, Massachusetts), followed by the BMW Championship (Olympia Fields, Illinois) and the Tour Championship (Atlanta).
The top 125 qualified for the Northern Trust. After that, the top 70 move on to the BMW Championship. Finally, the top 30 play for the $15 million prize at the Tour Championship.
Here is the full list of players who will start the playoffs (in order of how they finished the regular season):
Justin Thomas
Collin Morikawa
Webb Simpson
Bryson DeChambeau
Sungjae Im
Patrick Reed
Daniel Berger
Rory McIlroy
Brendon Todd
Jon Rahm
Xander Schauffele
Lanto Griffin
Abraham Ancer
Marc Leishman
Dustin Johnson
Sebastian Munoz
Kevin Na
Hideki Matsuyama
Tyrrell Hatton
Cameron Champ
Adam Long
Kevin Streelman
Tony Finau
Scottie Scheffler
Billy Horschel
Joaquin Niemann
Harris English
Viktor Hovland
Ryan Palmer
Cameron Smith
Byeong Hun An
Patrick Cantlay
Gary Woodland
Matthew Wolff
Tyler Duncan
Adam Scott
Nick Taylor
Joel Dahmen
Tom Hoge
Kevin Kisner
Richy Werenski
Mark Hubbard
Brendan Steele
Adam Hadwin
Jason Day
Michael Thompson
Carlos Ortiz
Andrew Landry
Tiger Woods
Dylan Frittelli
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Mackenzie Hughes
Danny Lee
Jim Herman
Paul Casey
Corey Conners
Max Homa
Maverick McNealy
J.T. Poston
Doc Redman
Sung Kang
Talor Gooch
Matt Kuchar
Charles Howell III
Denny McCarthy
Bubba Watson
Phil Mickelson
Henrik Norlander
Brian Harman
Xinjun Zhang
Sepp Straka
Harry Higgs
Harold Varner III
Bud Cauley
Vaughn Taylor
Brian Stuard
Patrick Rodgers
Alex Noren
Pat Perez
Troy Merritt
Robby Shelton
Si Woo Kim
Chez Reavie
Nate Lashley
Ian Poulter
Matt Jones
Cameron Tringale
Rickie Fowler
Tommy Fleetwood
Jason Kokrak
Cameron Davis
Emiliano Grillo
Matthew NeSmith
Scott Harrington
Ryan Armour
Ryan Moore
Brooks Koepka
Brandt Snedeker
Louis Oosthuizen
Jordan Spieth
Russell Henley
Sam Ryder
Sam Burns
Zach Johnson
Keith Mitchell
Zac Blair
Scott Brown
Brian Gay
Justin Rose
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Charley Hoffman
Keegan Bradley
Graeme McDowell
Adam Schenk
Lucas Glover
Luke List
Scott Stallings
Brice Garnett
Scott Piercy
Rory Sabbatini
Beau Hossler
Shane Lowry
Tom Lewis
Bo Hoag
Wyndham Clark