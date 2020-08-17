        <
          Tiger Woods caddies for his son at a U.S. Kids golf event

          2:38 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Tiger Woods is usually the one using the clubs, not carrying them. That has changed with his 11-year-old son Charlie playing in U.S. Kids Golf events.

          On August 9, the same day Tiger Woods finished tied for 37th at the PGA Championship, Charlie was taking care of business. He shot 3-under on a nine-hole round.

          Imagine showing up to caddy for your kid and there's a 15-time major winner caddying.