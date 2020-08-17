Tiger Woods is usually the one using the clubs, not carrying them. That has changed with his 11-year-old son Charlie playing in U.S. Kids Golf events.

Last weekend, @TigerWoods was playing in the @PGAChampionship. This weekend, he caddied for son Charlie in a @uskidsgolf event. pic.twitter.com/nxhyttuXI2 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 17, 2020

On August 9, the same day Tiger Woods finished tied for 37th at the PGA Championship, Charlie was taking care of business. He shot 3-under on a nine-hole round.

Charlie Woods mowed down some kids last weekend in a local US Kids Golf event in Florida. Shot 3-under 33 for 9 holes to win by 5! pic.twitter.com/d6hjL2aJWL — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) August 16, 2020

Imagine showing up to caddy for your kid and there's a 15-time major winner caddying.