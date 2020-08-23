The 70 players moving on in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The field for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs have dwindled, down from 125 at The Northern Trust to 70 for this week's BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, just outside of Chicago.
Only the top 30 advance past the BMW Championship to the season-ending Tour Championship.
Here is the full list of those advancing to the BMW Championship, and their place on the points list.
Dustin Johnson
Justin Thomas
Webb Simpson
Daniel Berger
Collin Morikawa
Harris English
Bryson DeChambeau
Sungjae Im
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Xander Schauffele
Rory McIlroy
Brendon Todd
Scottie Scheffler
Lanto Griffin
Sebastian Munoz
Tyrrell Hatton
Hideki Matsuyama
Abraham Ancer
Marc Leishman
Kevin Na
Ryan Palmer
Kevin Kisner
Viktor Hovland
Cameron Champ
Cameron Smith
Adam Long
Kevin Streelman
Tony Finau
Billy Horschel
Joaquin Niemann
Tyler Duncan
Matthew Wolff
Mark Hubard
Byeong Hun An
Mackenzie Hughes
Patrick Cantlay
Adam Scott
Gary Woodland
Nick Taylor
Joel Dahmen
Danny Lee
Tom Hoge
Richy Werenski
Brendan Steele
Brian Harman
Alex Noren
Harry Higgs
Adam Hadwin
Jason Day
Michael Thompson
Talor Gooch
Andrew Landry
Corey Conners
Matt Kuchar
Carlos Ortiz
Tiger Woods
Bubba Watson
Dylan Frittelli
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Russell Henley
Robby Shelton
Jim Herman
Paul Casey
J.T. Poston
Jason Kokrak
Maverick McNealy
Max Homa
Charles Howell III
Louis Oosthuizen