        <
        >

          The 70 players moving on in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

          play
          Tiger still adjusting to not having fans around (0:55)

          Tiger Woods explains the lack of energy that he's still learning to deal with after playing another round without spectators. (0:55)

          7:52 PM ET
          • Nick PietruszkiewiczESPN.com
            Close
            • Senior editor for college basketball
            • Joined ESPN in 2008
            • Graduate of the University of Maryland
            Follow on Twitter

          The field for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs have dwindled, down from 125 at The Northern Trust to 70 for this week's BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, just outside of Chicago.

          Only the top 30 advance past the BMW Championship to the season-ending Tour Championship.

          Here is the full list of those advancing to the BMW Championship, and their place on the points list.

          1. Dustin Johnson

          2. Justin Thomas

          3. Webb Simpson

          4. Daniel Berger

          5. Collin Morikawa

          6. Harris English

          7. Bryson DeChambeau

          8. Sungjae Im

          9. Jon Rahm

          10. Patrick Reed

          11. Xander Schauffele

          12. Rory McIlroy

          13. Brendon Todd

          14. Scottie Scheffler

          15. Lanto Griffin

          16. Sebastian Munoz

          17. Tyrrell Hatton

          18. Hideki Matsuyama

          19. Abraham Ancer

          20. Marc Leishman

          21. Kevin Na

          22. Ryan Palmer

          23. Kevin Kisner

          24. Viktor Hovland

          25. Cameron Champ

          26. Cameron Smith

          27. Adam Long

          28. Kevin Streelman

          29. Tony Finau

          30. Billy Horschel

          31. Joaquin Niemann

          32. Tyler Duncan

          33. Matthew Wolff

          34. Mark Hubard

          35. Byeong Hun An

          36. Mackenzie Hughes

          37. Patrick Cantlay

          38. Adam Scott

          39. Gary Woodland

          40. Nick Taylor

          41. Joel Dahmen

          42. Danny Lee

          43. Tom Hoge

          44. Richy Werenski

          45. Brendan Steele

          46. Brian Harman

          47. Alex Noren

          48. Harry Higgs

          49. Adam Hadwin

          50. Jason Day

          51. Michael Thompson

          52. Talor Gooch

          53. Andrew Landry

          54. Corey Conners

          55. Matt Kuchar

          56. Carlos Ortiz

          57. Tiger Woods

          58. Bubba Watson

          59. Dylan Frittelli

          60. Matthew Fitzpatrick

          61. Russell Henley

          62. Robby Shelton

          63. Jim Herman

          64. Paul Casey

          65. J.T. Poston

          66. Jason Kokrak

          67. Maverick McNealy

          68. Max Homa

          69. Charles Howell III

          70. Louis Oosthuizen