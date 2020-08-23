NORTON, Mass. - PGA Tour rookie Scottie Scheffler's wild week took another turn Sunday in the final round of The Northern Trust when his caddie, Scott McGuinness, went down in the ninth fairway with a leg injury and had to be carted off the golf course.

Eric Ledbetter, one of the assistant golf professionals at TPC Boston, was soon handed the caddie bib and took over on the bag the rest of the way on a day when temperatures hovered in the high 80s. Ledbetter, wearing pants while the rest of the caddies had on shorts, grabbed a bottle of water and headed off to join Scheffler on the 10th tee.

It became clear McGuinness was struggling as the second-to-last group of the day approached the ninth green. McGuinness was hobbling, before eventually sitting down in the fairway. Scheffler and playing partner Louis Oosthuizen finished out the hole while medical staff checked on McGuinness.