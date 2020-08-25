Webb Simpson, who is ranked third in the FedEx Cup standings, has withdrawn from this week's BMW Championship.

"After playing consecutive weeks, Webb is taking the week off in order to be rested for the TOUR Championship in Atlanta," a representative for Simpson said Tuesday.

The field for this week's playoff event is now at 69.

Simpson was tied for sixth with Jon Rahm at The Northern Trust last week, finishing with an overall score of 16-under 268 -- 14 shots behind runaway winner Dustin Johnson.