Phil Mickelson has won in his PGA Tour Champions debut.
Mickelson closed with a 5-under 66 on Wednesday to win the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National by 4 shots in Ridgedale, Missouri.
With rounds of 61-64-66, Mickelson's 22-under 191 total tied the lowest 54-hole score ever on the tour.
The five-time major champion decided to make his over-50 debut this week after missing the cut at The Northern Trust and getting eliminated from the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs.
