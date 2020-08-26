Phil Mickelson has won in his PGA Tour Champions debut.

Mickelson closed with a 5-under 66 on Wednesday to win the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National by 4 shots in Ridgedale, Missouri.

With rounds of 61-64-66, Mickelson's 22-under 191 total tied the lowest 54-hole score ever on the tour.

The five-time major champion decided to make his over-50 debut this week after missing the cut at The Northern Trust and getting eliminated from the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.