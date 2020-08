Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods is done. His season is over. But 30 players are still chasing the $15 million prize that comes with winning the FedEx Cup. Here is the full list of those advancing to the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake and where they will start the week with the staggered scoring:

Dustin Johnson -10

Jon Rahm -8

Justin Thomas -7

Webb Simpson -6

Collin Morikawa -5

Daniel Berger -4

Harris English -4

Bryson DeChambeau -4

Sungjae Im -4

Hideki Matsuyama - 4

Brendon Todd -3

Rory McIlroy -3

Patrick Reed -3

Xander Schauffele -3

Sebastian Munoz -3

Lanto Griffin -2

Scottie Scheffler -2

Joaquin Niemann -2

Tyrrell Hatton -2

Tony Finau -2

Kevin Kisner -1

Abraham Ancer -1

Ryan Palmer -1

Kevin Na -1

Marc Leishman -1

Cameron Smith E

Viktor Hovland E

Mackenzie Hughes E

Cameron Champ E

Billy Horschel E