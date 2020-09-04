        <
          Catlin takes 2-shot lead into weekend at Andalucía Masters

          John Catlin of USA in action during day two of the Estrella Damm N. A. Andalucia Masters golf tournament at Real Club Valderrama on September 04, 2020 in Cadiz, Spain Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
          5:48 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CADIZ, Spain -- American golfer John Catlin will take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the Andalucia Masters after being the only player in the field to have carded two under-par rounds at Valderrama.

          Catlin started the day in a four-way tie for the lead and added a 1-under 70 on Friday to his opening round of 69 at the notoriously tough 1997 Ryder Cup venue.

          At 3 under overall, Catlin leads Connor Syme (72), who shared the 18-hole lead, 2014 Ryder Cup player Jamie Donaldson (69) and five-time European Tour winner Pablo Larrazabal (70).

          Wilco Nienaber was alone in fifth place after a 70, which included two birdies and an eagle.