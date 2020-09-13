The situation is being relived again, with all the gory details. The wayward drive at the 72nd hole. The unwise decision to go for the green. The poor approach that couldn't even help salvage a bogey.

One of Phil Mickelson's toughest defeats has even more meaning all these years later as the U.S. Open returns to Winged Foot, site of his final-hole implosion in 2006.

It was a great opportunity for Mickelson to win the only major he has yet to claim, and it can be argued that it ranks among the game's greatest meltdowns.

But it also offered a rare chance to do something rarely done: inflict injury to Tiger Woods when he was down.

Aside from Woods' myriad injury issues later in his career, he likely was never as vulnerable as he was that week in 2006 at venerable Winged Foot, which will host the U.S. Open for a sixth time. Each previous trip has left lasting memories.

Major Championship Pick 'Em Answer questions on the U.S. Open for a chance to win $5,000! Make Your Picks

There was Bobby Jones' 36-hole playoff victory in 1929. The first of two U.S. Opens for one of the game's most underrated players, Billy Casper, in 1959. The "Massacre at Winged Foot" when Hale Irwin won in 1974 at 7 over par. Greg Norman's playoff loss to Fuzzy Zoeller in 1984.

And, of course, Geoff Ogilvy's 2006 win when both Mickelson and Colin Montgomerie double-bogeyed the final hole to lose by one.

For Mickelson, a huge opening closed. It was not just a chance to win the U.S. Open, it was also a chance to surpass Tiger. Not in the world rankings. Not in career victories. Not in majors. It was a chance to be the top dog and leave the Big Cat, for once, chasing.

A victory at Winged Foot would have meant three straight major championships for Mickelson, a feat accomplished just three times in the modern era, once by Woods six years earlier. It would have flipped the script, changed the narrative. Instead of Tiger chasing history, it would have been Tiger chasing Phil.

Tiger had won four majors in a row in 2000-01, known as the Tiger Slam. A Mickel-Slam had a different kind of ring to it, but Phil didn't care how it sounded.

Perhaps more subtly, a certain sense of satisfaction would have been in order. For a good part of their careers, Woods viewed Mickelson as an annoying gnat on his Nike shirt, to be flicked away with little regard. He made a habit of dismissing Phil as effortlessly as knocking the dirt out of his spikes.

As all of this drama unfolded at Winged Foot, Woods was but a footnote. He was mourning the loss of his father, Earl, who had died on May 3 of that year, and arrived at Winged Foot unprepared, missing the cut for the first time in a major championship as a pro. His thoughts were a long way from the suburban New York course, and for one of the rare times in Woods' historic career, the eyes of the golf world were not focused on him.

"I could have told you mostly before we teed off on Thursday that it was going to be tough,'' said Steve Williams, Woods' caddie at the time. "Making the cut was going to be tough. I would generally spend the weekend before a major with him, and his practice was certainly not great. His form was nowhere near where it needed to be to win a U.S. Open.

"Tiger was remarkable in that he won so many of his tournaments without his best form. But there, you have to have your A-game. And a lot of times he won with less than that. But there, and with the difficulty of the course, he didn't have it.''

Mickelson had the stage to himself and stumbled into the orchestra pit. He crouched on the 18th green, a crumpled bundle of yellow short-sleeved shirt, black hat and gray slacks. He was embarrassed, in pain -- and it was all self-inflicted.