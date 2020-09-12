You have to give Phil Mickelson credit for having a good sense of humor.

Upon learning that somebody had bet $45,000 on him to win the U.S. Open next week at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, the five-time major champion took to Twitter to poke fun at himself.

"Heard someone place 45K on me to win the open at 75-1 (pays 3.3 mil). Hoping for both of us I have a 3 shot lead on 18 tee,'' Mickelson wrote.

The last time the U.S. Open was played at Winged Foot in 2006, Mickelson infamously lost the tournament to Geoff Ogilvy by a stroke. Mickelson double-bogeyed the 18th after hitting a wayward tee shot and attempting to go for the green from behind a tree. He needed a par to win and a bogey to force a playoff.

The tie for second was one of six runner-up finishes Mickelson has posted in the U.S. Open, the only major championship of the four he has not claimed.

Betting agency William Hill said the wager was placed at one of their southern Nevada sportsbooks and would result in a net win for $3,375,000 if Mickelson were to claim his sixth major title. William Hill said the bet represents the second-largest liability for an individual golfer in William Hill U.S. history.

Mickelson, 50, is competing in the Safeway Open this weekend. He recently won his debut tournament on the PGA Tour Champions. His last of 44 PGA Tour victories came at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.