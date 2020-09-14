Sam Horsfield became the second player to withdraw from the U.S. Open due to a positive COVID-19 test and will miss the major championship this week at Winged Foot.

Horsfield, 23, is an Englishman who played college golf at Florida. He won two events recently on the European Tour -- the Hero Open and Celtic Classic -- and is ranked 81st in the world.

The U.S. Golf Association said that Horsfield had a negative at-home test as required to play the event but then tested positive after arriving in New York to take an on-site test. The USGA reported he is asymptomatic and feeling fine. Horsfield will be replaced in the field by Rory Sabbatini.

Scottie Scheffler had a positive in-home test and withdrew from the tournament Sunday.

The PGA Tour had gone six straight weeks without a player or caddie testing positive for COVID-19. To this point, there have been 13 positive tests among players in 15 weeks of competition.

Horsfield had qualified for the U.S. Open by virtue of his standing in a compilation of U.K. Swing events that the USGA used to set the 144-player field. The U.S. Open begins Thursday.