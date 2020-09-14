Dustin Johnson, on the heels of his first FedEx Cup victory last week, was named the PGA Tour's Player of the Year on Monday.

Johnson was voted the recipient of the tour's Jack Nicklaus Award, while Scottie Scheffler received the Arnold Palmer Award as the PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year.

The awards are voted on by tour members.

Johnson had three regular-season wins, tied for the most on the tour this season, and two more in the FedExCup playoffs. He finished the season ranked No. 1.

Johnson was also named the PGA Tour's Player of the Year in 2016.

The news of Scheffler's award came a day after he withdrew from the U.S. Open because he tested positive for COVID-19. The United States Golf Association said Sunday that Scheffler was asymptomatic and at home in Dallas.

Scheffler finished fifth in the FedEx Cup and had been on a solid run of late. He tied for fourth at the PGA Championship, tied for fourth at the Northern Trust, tied for second at the BMW Championship and had the second-lowest 72-hole score last week at the Tour Championship. He is ranked No. 28.

Scheffler was the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year.

ESPN's Bob Harig contributed to this report.