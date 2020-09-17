Watch: Patrick Reed makes a hole-in-one at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot

MAMARONECK, N.Y. -- Patrick Reed's start to the U.S. Open at Winged Foot was what you'd expect from a lot of the field -- a bad hole here, a birdie there, a few pars.

Then something big happened.

The uphill seventh, at 162 yards, is the only hole on the golf course playing less than 200 yards. The other three are brutes, all weighing in at more than 210 yards.

So Reed took advantage of the one time he'd get to have a shorter club in his hands.

It was his first hole-in-one in a major.

Nothing quite like the feeling of picking the ball out of the hole after an ace.