How Tiger Woods' disastrous second round knocked him out of the U.S. Open

Tiger Woods expresses his disappointment and breaks down what went wrong for him after missing the cut at the U.S. Open. (1:29)

MAMARONECK, N.Y. -- The look on Tiger Woods' face on Friday in the second round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot told you everything you needed to know. Whether it was as he stood over another wayward drive in the rough or in a greenside bunker after a poor approach or on the green as another par putt slid past the hole, the look was the same.

Woods was frustrated. His face said as much.

When his day was done, so was his time at this U.S. Open. Woods shot 7-over 77 and missed the cut for just the fourth time at this event.

Starting on the 10th hole, he missed the green at the par-3. It never really got better.

Here is how an ugly day just kept getting uglier:

No. 10: Par 3, 214 yards

ESPN.com Not exactly the shot you dream of having to start a U.S. Open round: 220-yard par 3, swirling winds, chilly temperatures. Tiger goes long, but hits a great flop shot and rolls in the putt to save an important par right out of the gate.

Score: Par

Total for the day: Even

Score for the championship: 3 over

No. 11: Par 4, 384 yards

ESPN.com Tiger Woods goes fairway, green, two putts for par at No. 11. Easy pars won't be easy to come by this afternoon, so you take them when you can get them.

Score: Par

Total for the day: Even

Score for the championship: 3 over

No. 12: Par 5, 633 yards

ESPN.com Tiger with a missed opportunity at the 12th. Had a good luck at birdie and the putt slid by. It's still par, but if you have a chance to pick up a shot, you don't waste it out here today at Winged Foot.

Score: Par

Total for the day: Even

Score for the championship: 3 over

No. 13: Par 3, 212 yards

ESPN.com There is some serious slope in the 13th green. Tiger Woods was on the wrong side of the hill. Had an up-and-over-and-down putt, but safely navigated it for a fourth straight par. He looks far more comfortable early in this round than he did Thursday.

Score: Par

Total for the day: Even

Score for the championship: 3 over

No. 14: Par 4, 452 yards

ESPN.com Tiger forced into scramble mode at the 14th after losing his drive wide left. Can't sneak a par out of this and drops his first shot of the day. He wasn't alone at 14; Justin Thomas also gave one away for the second straight hole.

Score: Bogey

Total for the day: 1 over

Score for the championship: 4 over

No. 15: Par 4, 426 yards

ESPN.com Good news/bad news for Tiger at 15: a birdie putt, but one with a huge break on these treacherous Winged Foot greens. He coaxes in a two-putt par to stay 1 over for his round and one shot inside the projected cut line.

Score: Par

Total for the day: 1 over

Score for the championship: 4 over

ESPN.com Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods all smiles as they walked off 15. Both made par. Both walked away happy. It's that kind of a grind at Winged Foot in the second round.

No. 16: Par, 498 yards

ESPN.com Official cut watch time: Tiger Woods gets a break after missing the fairway off the tee at 16, taking a free drop out of the rough because of a sprinkler. But dumps his second shot into the bunker, the third doesn't reach the green. On top of that, he misses a little one for bogey. The double drops him to 6 over, one outside the cut line. And there's still a lot of hard golf ahead.

Score: Double bogey

Total for the day: 3 over

Score for the championship: 6 over

No. 17: Par 4, 504 yards

ESPN.com Nothing has come easy for Tiger Woods the past few holes. At 17, he needed to make a 6 footer to sneak off with a par.

Score: Par

Total for the day: 3 over

Score for the championship: 6 over

No. 18: Par 4, 469 yards

ESPN.com For the second straight day, Tiger Woods makes double on the 18th hole. Almost a carbon copy of the mess he made on Thursday, complete with another chunked flop shot. So for his first nine in Friday's second round, Woods shoots 40. He stands at 8 over. Playing the weekend does not look good.

Score: Double bogey

Total for the day: 5 over

Score for the championship: 8 over

No. 1: Par 4: 451 yards

ESPN.com After his approach spins all the way back to the front of the green, Tiger cozies up his putt from 67 to get away with par.

Score: Par

Total for the day: 5 over

Score for the championship: 8 over

No. 2: Par 4, 484 yards

ESPN.com Tiger Woods just missed the fairway at the second hole, by maybe 2 or 3 feet. At Winged Foot, that is enough to cause pain. He dumped his approach in the front bunker and walked off with yet another bogey. His time at this U.S. Open seems to be about seven holes from the end.

Score: Bogey

Total for the day: 6 over

Score for the championship: 9 over

No. 3: Par 3, 243 yards

ESPN.com Tiger finds the green at the long par-3 third hole, but he's a mile away. He ran his long birdie putt 5 feet past the hole then missed the comebacker. Yet another bogey. Now it's just a matter of counting down the holes.

Score: Bogey

Total for the day: 7 over

Score for the championship: 10 over

No. 4: Par 4, 467 yards

ESPN.com A par for Tiger Woods at the fourth. He still doesn't have a birdie. Not only doesn't he have one, he's only really had one good look at one. That's why he's double-digits over par.

Score: Par

Total for the day: 7 over

Score for the championship: 10 over

No. 5: Par 4, 502 yards

ESPN.com Another long birdie putt for Tiger Woods requires a knee-knocker coming back to avoid a bogey at the fifth. And he misses that, too. Eight over on his round. Suddenly, 80 is in play.

Score: Bogey

Total for the day: 8 over

Score for the championship: 11 over

No. 6: Par 4, 321 yards

ESPN.com Tiger Woods tried to play it safe at the short par-4 sixth hole. He hit iron of the tee. He missed the fairway with that, too. Then into another bunker. Then wrote another bogey on the scorecard.

Score: Bogey

Total for the day: 9 over

Score for the championship: 12 over

No. 7: Par 3, 162 yards

ESPN.com It took 16 holes and a lot of bad shots, but Tiger Woods finally made a birdie. He stuffed his approach at the par-3 seventh hole -- his 16th of the day -- for his first birdie. It won't help toward making the cut, but it gives him a little breathing room to avoid shooting 80-something.

Score: Birdie

Total for the day: 8 over

Score for the championship: 11 over

No. 8: Par 4, 490 yards

ESPN.com A familiar refrain from Tiger Woods at No. 8: Rough off the tee, bunker on the approach. Good news: He made par. Better news: His day is almost done. One more hole.

Score: Par

Total for the day: 8 over

Score for the championship: 11 over

No. 9: Par 5, 565 yards

ESPN.com Tiger Woods closes with a birdie at the par-5 ninth to shoot 77 to miss the cut. He now has two months to prep himself for his title defense at the Masters in November.

Score: Birdie

Total for the day: 7 over

Score for the championship: 10 over