The Latin America Amateur Championship, whose winner gets an automatic invitation to the Masters and The Open, has been canceled for 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which is sponsored by the USGA, the R&A and the Masters and has been played since 2015, was scheduled for Jan. 14-17 in Lima, Peru.

The champion of the LAAC receives an invitation to compete in the Masters Tournament, The Open, The Amateur Championship, the U.S. Amateur Championship and any other USGA amateur championship for which he is eligible. The champion and runner-up also receive an exemption into final qualifying for the U.S. Open.

Argentina's Abel Gallegos, 17, won the 2020 tournament in Playa del Carmen, Mexico and is in the field for the Masters, Nov. 12-15.

Future plans for the event will be announced at a later date.