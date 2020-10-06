Tony Finau has withdrawn from this week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.

"Earlier today, I received a positive result for Covid-19 under PGA TOUR on-site testing protocols and have begun a period of self-quarantine to protect others around me," he wrote on Twitter. "I am feeling well, and am otherwise in good spirits."

"I look forward to returning to action as soon as I am able, and I wish everyone at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open a great week ahead!"

Bronson Burgoon will replace Finau in the field.

The long-hitting Finau last played in the U.S. Open, finishing eighth at Winged Foot last month.